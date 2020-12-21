TTEC Helps Secure Over $8 Million to Aid 25,000 Struggling North Carolina Families in Record Time

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic, TTEC helped the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy, organizers of 335forNC, stand up a contact center in under 72 hours to assist low-income families in applying for grant funds from the North Carolina Department of Revenue (NCDOR).

The program provided $335 in COVID-19 relief funding to low-income families as part of the NCDOR's N.C. Extra Credit Grant program. The original Oct. 15, 2020 deadline was extended to Dec. 7, 2020 requiring 335forNC to mobilize extra support quickly in order to help eligible families complete applications in a short timeframe.

"TTEC's CXaaS platform provided 335forNC with the ability to rapidly deploy both the citizen engagement technology and the multilingual support required to serve a diverse set of families. The main goal was to assist families in need, and we were fortunate to gather the resources to navigate them through the application process. A combination of leadership experience at the frontline and leveraging TTEC's technology allowed our teams to build a strong bridge to aid these North Carolina families," said L.T. McCrimmon, administrator at 335forNC.

Within 72 hours in late November, TTEC had set up contact center infrastructure and staffed 60 experienced public sector agents to answer questions related to the grant application process. During the two-week extension period, TTEC helped nearly 25,000 families complete applications to the fund, resulting in over $8 million in grants.

TTEC relied on the ability to rapidly deploy its CXaaS platform, combining its Humanify Cloud contact center technology with its contact center staff's relevant experience, who recently assisted residents in Texas to apply for unemployment during the pandemic. These employees, already familiar with similar application processes, quickly pivoted to help with minimal extra training needed.

"TTEC is proud to assist the North Carolina community and support families in need. 335forNC relied on us to do in 72 hours what for many providers would take six months," said Nick Cerise, Chief Marketing Officer at TTEC. "Our team of CX experts takes pride in providing the service to help get these families the financial support they need."

About Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy

Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy can provide those in need with information, advice and advocacy in consumer protection, home preservation, health care access and public benefits, immigration, tax assistance and more. Our mission is to pursue justice for those in need. Our vision is to build a just community, where all people are treated fairly and have access to legal representation to meet their basic human needs of safety, economic security and stability. Learn more: charlottelegaladvocacy.org.

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) partner for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's nearly 56,200 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit https://www.ttec.com/.

