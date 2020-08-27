TTEC Wins Silver Stevie® Awards for Great Employers

DENVER, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

TTEC's award-winning work includes:

Moving 79% of global workforce to remote work

Hiring and onboarding thousands of employees to work from home in less than two months

Judges remarked on the impressiveness of TTEC's "herculean recruiting and hiring efforts"

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) partner for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, today announced it earned two Silver Stevie® Awards for Great Employers including Most Valuable Employer and Most Valuable HR team in North America for the company's COVID-19 response.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

TTEC's ShiftNOW strategy moved more than 79% of their global employees to remote work and mobilized measures for care for the safety and security of the essential personnel, all in condensed timeframe. The company also hired thousands of additional employees to work from home in less than two months.

"We are honored to be recognized with Stevie Awards representing an amazing effort by our employees to spread humanity, unity and hope during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Michael Wellman, Chief People Officer, TTEC. "Guided by our values, our team came together to inform, provide support and encouragement to our employees all while hiring and onboarding thousands of people to work from home during these unprecedented times."

In their review, judges noted that "TTEC's impressive values have guide the company during these difficult times. The company focused on their employees, conducted herculean recruiting and hiring efforts, and the HR team did a commendable job." The winners were chosen from more than 700 nominations. The award ceremony will be held for honorees during a virtual awards ceremony on November 5.

"In the fifth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the judges were impressed by the Stevie winners who - during the crises we've confronted this year - continue to dedicate each day to making the lives of their employees and teams better through training, software, work-from-home plans, and more. We are pleased to celebrate them in 2020 and look forward to what they will accomplish in 2021," said Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards.

