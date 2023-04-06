TTG Imaging Solutions Announces First U.S. MiE ANCORIS Installation

PITTSBURGH, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTG Imaging Solutions, LLC (TTG) a leader in nuclear medicine and molecular imaging equipment sales and service, and the largest U.S. sales & service partner for Medical Imaging Electronics' (MiE) ANCORIS is pleased to announce the first U.S. installation of the ANCORIS, at the California Heart and Vascular Clinic in El Centro, California.

The ANCORIS, is a new dedicated PET system, that provides intelligent heart imaging with SCINTRON technology.

Matt Mastarone, CEO of TTG Imaging Solutions said, "TTG is very proud of our long-standing relationship with MiE. We have had great success over the years in delivering and supporting high quality medical device products from MiE into the U.S. Healthcare Market and the ANCORIS PET scanner is just another in a long line of MiE innovation. We are grateful to have met and had an opportunity to partner with Dr. Ansari of California Heart and Vascular Clinic. When you couple Dr. Ansari's expertise in the field and the scale of his practice that blend made for the ideal luminary site in the United States for the ANCORIS."

MiE CEO, Thomas Kühl added, "The first installation of our new ANCORIS PET scanner in the United States is exciting for all of us. MiE extends our congratulations to everyone involved in this milestone achievement at TTG and MiE America. The advanced and lightweight technology of the ANCORIS PET scanner will no doubt benefit countless patients and healthcare professionals in the United States. We are excited to see the impact it will have in the medical community."

Dr. Athar Ansari, MD, FACC, at the California Heart and Vascular Clinic stated, "In my 27 years practicing medicine, the MiE ANCORIS is the best I have seen. The ANCORIS cuts the procedure time in half, thus cutting the patients' exposure time to radiation in half. The ANCORIS provides the latest technology, allowing our clinic to provide superior care to our patients. The superior sensitivity and specificity of the scanner reduces the cost of care and increases patient satisfaction for the underserved population in the Imperial Valley."

About TTG Imaging Solutions, LLC (TTG)

Since March 2019, TTG has experienced tremendous growth through organic growth, targeted acquisitions, expanded service contracts, and key partnerships. TTG was honored in 2021 by the Pittsburgh Business Times as the fastest growing organization in the region for the $25-$100 million revenue category and again in 2022 for the $50 - $100 million category with a 6th place finish. TTG has established two centers of excellence for equipment refurbishment located in Houston, TX and Stokesdale, NC and grown their nationwide field service team to 65+ individuals. RadParts adds a third location to TTG's refurbishment and parts footprint. TTG has expanded their pharmacy presence both physically and through strategic partnerships while also expanding our footprint of clinical technologists. TTG has 260+ employees who work hard to bring a differentiated level of service to the markets we serve.

TTG Imaging Solutions provides a breadth of product and service offerings with its End-to-End Solution. TTG delivers solutions to a broad continuum of healthcare providers within the United States. ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certified in sales, repair, refurbishment, installation, parts, and servicing of medical imaging devices. For more information, visit www.ttgimagingsolutions.com

