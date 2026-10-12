TTM Technologies Aktie
WKN: 940990 / ISIN: US87305R1095
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12.10.2026 16:04:20
TTM Technologies Announces $400 Mln Investment Plan To Increase Production, Shares Down
(RTTNews) - TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI), a technology products manufacturer, on Monday announced a plan to invest $400 million to expand production capacity, capitalizing on AI-driven growth. The shares were trading 5.80 percent lower at $113.99 on the Nasdaq.
The investment builds on TTM's previously announced $1.2 billion investment plan for 2025-2029. The funding will expand production capacity throughout its facilities in China and its key manufacturing plant in Penang, Malaysia.
The expansion will focus on increasing production of advanced printed circuit boards and interconnect technologies used in AI infrastructure, data centres and networking applications.
TTM plans to upgrade existing facilities and install advanced equipment to accelerate capacity expansion and bring additional production capacity online.
Edwin Roks, president and CEO of TTM Technologies stated, "The AI boom has increasingly placed significant demands on the AI hardware supply chain. This expansion reinforces TTM's position as a critical interconnect and integration partner for the AI revolution, providing the high-performance hardware that enables the world's most powerful computing systems."
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