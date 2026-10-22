TTM Technologies Bottom Line Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - TTM Technologies (TTMI) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $84.80 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $53.06 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TTM Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $157.78 million or $1.46 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 59.9% to $1.204 billion from $752.74 million last year.

TTM Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $84.80 Mln. vs. $53.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.79 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $1.204 Bln vs. $752.74 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: 1.77 To 1.83 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.42 B To $ 1.44 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.97 To $ 5.03 Full year revenue guidance: $ 4.47 B To $ 4.49 B

In addition, we are initiating our preliminary 2027 full year forecast with expected net sales in the range of $6.5 billion to $6.75 billion and expected non-GAAP net income in the range of $8.10 to $8.90 per diluted share