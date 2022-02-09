09.02.2022 22:16:47

TTM Technologies Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - TTM Technologies (TTMI) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $8.39 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $38.96 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, TTM Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $36.19 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $589.14 million from $523.80 million last year.

TTM Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $8.39 Mln. vs. $38.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.08 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.31 -Revenue (Q4): $589.14 Mln vs. $523.80 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.20 - $0.26 Next quarter revenue guidance: $540 - $580 Mln

