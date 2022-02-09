|
09.02.2022 22:16:47
TTM Technologies Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - TTM Technologies (TTMI) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $8.39 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $38.96 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, TTM Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $36.19 million or $0.34 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $589.14 million from $523.80 million last year.
TTM Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $8.39 Mln. vs. $38.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.08 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.31 -Revenue (Q4): $589.14 Mln vs. $523.80 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.20 - $0.26 Next quarter revenue guidance: $540 - $580 Mln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TTM Technologies Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
10.02.22
|TTM Technologies downgraded to hold from buy at Truist (MarketWatch)
|
08.02.22
|Ausblick: TTM Technologies vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: TTM Technologies gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
01.12.21
|TTM Technologies, inc (TTMI) FY 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
28.10.21
|TTM Technologies, inc (TTMI) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
25.10.21
|Ausblick: TTM Technologies vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)