TTM Technologies Aktie
WKN: 940990 / ISIN: US87305R1095
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22.10.2026 17:15:58
TTM Technologies Stock Plunges 26% Despite Higher Q3 Earnings And Revenue
(RTTNews) - TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) is down 25.85 percent, losing $26.41 to $75.74 on Thursday. The decline comes despite the company reporting higher third-quarter earnings and revenue. Net income increased to $84.80 million, or $0.79 per share, from $53.06 million, or $0.50 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were $157.78 million, or $1.46 per share.
TTM Technologies is currently trading at $75.74, down from the previous close of $102.15 after opening at $83.75 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $74.72 and $84.09 during the session. Trading volume stands at 7.23 million shares, compared with average volume of 2.72 million shares.
Third-quarter revenue surged 59.9 percent to $1.20 billion from $752.74 million a year earlier. TTM expects next-quarter EPS of $1.77 to $1.83 and revenue of $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion, while full-year EPS is projected at $4.97 to $5.03 on revenue of $4.47 billion to $4.49 billion. For 2027, the company preliminarily forecasts sales of $6.50 billion to $6.75 billion and adjusted EPS of $8.10 to $8.90. Shares have traded between $55.44 and $223.83 over the past 52 weeks.
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