MKS Instruments Aktie
WKN: 920343 / ISIN: US55306N1046
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19.10.2026 14:44:30
TTM Technologies To Acquire Ophir Optics Business From MKS For Approx. $650 Mln All-cash Deal
(RTTNews) - TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI), a manufacturer of technology products, announced Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Ophir Optics business from MKS, Inc. (MKSI) for approximately $650 million in an all-cash transaction, subject to customary closing adjustments.
The Ophir Optics business is an Israel and Romania-based manufacturer of high-precision infrared thermal imaging and laser optics solutions, serving defense, security and industrial applications.
The transaction along with the Company's previously announced $400 million capital and capacity expansion in Asia, are expected to be funded through a combination of cash on hand and expected future cash flow and borrowings under TTM's existing revolving credit facility.
The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to both TTM's Adjusted EBITDA Margin and adjusted earnings per share. This transaction does not include the MKS Ophir Instruments laser characterization business, which operates separately from Ophir Optics, or the sale of the Ophir brand.
The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2027, and is subject to customary closing conditions, including certain regulatory approvals and certain governmental consents and permits.
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|MKS Instruments Inc.
|194,00
|1,78%
|TTM Technologies Inc.
|87,12
|4,81%
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