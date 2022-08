Tube and London Overground staff announce fresh strikes on same day

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

More misery for passengers as industrial action on 19 August comes amid two 24-hour walkouts by rail operatorsLondon Underground and Overground staff will go on strike on 19 August, unions have confirmed, piling on transport misery for passengers in the middle of a national rail strike.About 10,000 members of the RMT union working on the tube, as well as 400 Overground staff working at Arriva Rail London, will strike for 24 hours on the Friday, in two separate disputes over jobs and pay, as a union-imposed deadline passed without the assurances it sought from the employers. Continue reading...