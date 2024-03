Tubulis Closes Upsized €128 Million Series B2 to Accelerate Clinical Development of Solid Tumor-Focused ADC Pipeline

Tubulis today announced the successful completion of an upsized and oversubscribed €128 million ($138.8 million) Series B2 financing. The round was co-led by EQT Life Sciences and Nextech Invest Ltd, on behalf of one or more funds managed by it, with participation from new US-based funds, Frazier Life Sciences and Deep Track Capital as well as all existing investors, including Andera Partners, BioMedPartners, Fund+, Bayern Kapital (with ScaleUp-Fonds Bayern), Evotec , coparion, Seventure Partners, OCCIDENT and High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF). Tubulis is developing a pipeline of uniquely matched antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) with an indication-tailored targeting molecule and payload combination to develop novel ADCs with superior properties. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Evotec AG Zum vollständigen Artikel