Tucows Aktie
WKN DE: A1XBJS / ISIN: US8986972060
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17.11.2026 14:47:35
Tucows To Sell Ting's Fiber Markets To Clearwave
(RTTNews) - Tucows Inc. (TCX, TC.TO), an internet services and telecom company, said that its subsidiary Ting Fiber, LLC, has inked a deal to sell Ting Holdco LLC, which holds Ting's owned fiber markets and the securitized financing facility that finances them, to Clearwave Fiber LLC, a fiber internet provider backed by GTCR and Berkshire Partners. The transaction is expected to be closed in the first quarter of 2027.
"Since the securitized debt will remain with Ting Holdco at closing, Tucows expects to remove approximately $301.5 million in principal amount of securitized notes from its consolidated balance sheet," the company said.
The proposed sale reflects the steps Tucows took during 2026 to simplify its structure and strengthen its balance sheet. This is also an outcome of the review of strategic alternatives for Ting that Tucows previously announced.
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