Tudor Gold’s (TSXV: TUD; US-OTC: TDRRF) Goldstorm deposit in northwestern British Columbia could yield a $2.3 billion (C$3.2 billion) post-tax net present value at $1.54 billion in initial costs, the first economic assessment of its Treaty Creek project shows.

The Goldstorm mine, about 930 km northwest of Vancouver, could produce 4.68 million oz. of gold over 28 years with a 20% internal rate of return.

“We expect to receive our underground exploration permit in time to collar the portal and begin to excavate the decline in 2027,” Tudor President and CEO Joe Ovsenek said in a release. “With underground access to the Goldstorm deposit we can more efficiently infill drill and expand the higher-grade mineralization.”

The drilling would help pin down how much of the richer rock Tudor can count on, a significant task after the PEA. The junior miner must still secure permits and find financing for a project whose initial cost is more than nine times its market capitalization.

Resource base

Goldstorm’s 13.6 million inferred tonnes account for 14% of the 97.8 million tonnes in the mine plan but 29% of its gold. They grade 3.78 grams gold per tonne, more than twice the mine average of 1.8 grams gold. Tudor has yet to declare reserves.

Goldstorm’s November 2025 estimate outlined 912.3 million indicated tonnes grading 0.85 gram gold, 5.07 grams silver and 0.15% copper. That amounts to 24.9 million oz. of gold, 148.7 million oz. silver and 3.05 billion lb. copper.

Tudor shares fell 4.9% to C58¢ in Toronto on Tuesday afternoon, valuing the company at C$240 million ($168 million). Tudor owns 80% of Treaty Creek and covers exploration costs for its 20% partner, Teuton Resources (TSXV: TUO; US-OTC: TEUTF), until it gives notice of production.

Higher grades first

Tudor would feed its 10,000-tonne-a-day mill from four zones, starting with some of the richest material. Gold output would average 202,300 oz. annually from years three through 12, at the low end of the 200,000 to 300,000 oz. range management was targeting in October. The life-of-mine average would be 165,600 oz. a year.

Vancouver-based Fuse Advisors assumed $3,670 per oz. gold, $50 per oz. silver and $5 per lb. copper. At those prices, the mine would pay back its initial costs in 3.7 years. Over its life, the mine would also yield 22.1 million oz. of silver and 209,900 tonnes of copper. After credits for both metals, all-in sustaining costs would average $1,358 per oz. of gold.

Tudor is looking to Perfectstorm, about 1 km west of Goldstorm, to lift early gold output. Hole PS-26-36 cut 9 grams gold over 9.5 metres from 163.5 metres downhole, Tudor reported Nov. 11. If next year’s drilling supports an initial resource by year-end, Tudor plans to study how to bring Perfectstorm into production.

Tunnel dispute

The proposed mill and some underground workings overlap with a provincial licence of occupation held by Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA; NYSE: SA) for its neighbouring KSM project. Tudor may have to move or redesign those facilities unless the companies reach an agreement or the province changes the tenure, the study says.

B.C. has deferred a decision on permits for the full length of Seabridge’s proposed ore tunnels. About 12.5 km of the route crosses Tudor’s claims, passing through Goldstorm and Perfectstorm, Tudor says.

In a separate ruling, the B.C. Supreme Court confirmed last week that it had quashed the province’s finding that KSM construction had “substantially started.” B.C. must consult the Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha Nation in depth before making a new decision. KSM’s environmental certificate remains in force during the review, Seabridge said.

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