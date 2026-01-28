Jin Medical International Aktie

WKN DE: A3DF9E / ISIN: KYG5140V1041

28.01.2026 04:58:36

Tuesday After-Hours Session Sees Broad Gains Across Healthcare And Biotech

(RTTNews) - Several healthcare and biotech stocks posted solid gains in Tuesday's after-hours session, with most moves occurring without company-specific news.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ABOS) advanced 8.09% to close at $2.94 after hours, adding $0.22 to its share price.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) rose 5.98% to $28.90 as of 6:59 p.m. EST, gaining $1.63 in extended trading.

Fractyl Health, Inc. (GUTS) climbed 5.19% to $2.23, up $0.11 after hours.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (COEP) added 4.14% to finish at $13.85 as of 7:22 p.m. EST, a gain of $0.55.

Jin Medical International Ltd. (ZJYL) increased 4.04% to $0.16, up $0.0061. The company recently announced that its Chief Executive Officer and management team will host a fireside chat on February 1, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. EST to discuss strategic priorities and long-term growth considerations.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) gained 5.92% to $22.20, adding $1.24 in after-hours trading.

Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) rose 4.58% to $13.94 as of 6:07 p.m. EST, up $0.61.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (ANRO) advanced 4.52% to $17.57 as of 6:53 p.m. EST, gaining $0.76.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (IMMX) increased 3.87% to $6.17 as of 7:58 p.m. EST, adding $0.23.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) rose 3.76% to $14.35, up $0.52 in after-hours trading. The company is set to replace TTM Technologies in the S&P SmallCap 600 index effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, January 30.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (TYRA) gained 3.76% to $32.58 as of 7:23 p.m. EST, adding $1.18 in extended trading.

