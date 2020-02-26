|
26.02.2020 07:35:00
Tuesday, February 25, Lotto Max Draw - The $70 million jackpot and 8 Maxmillions were won
MONTRÉAL, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The $70 million up for grabs in last night's Lotto Max draw was won with a selection sold in Québec.
In addition, 8 $1 million prizes (Maxmillions) were won thanks to selections sold in Québec, Ontario, The Prairies and in Atlantic Provinces.
The next Lotto Max draw, to be held on Friday, February 28, will therefore offer a jackpot worth $19 million approximately.
SOURCE Loto-Québec
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen mit Verlusten
In Fernost geben die Indizes zur Wochenmitte ab.