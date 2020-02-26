26.02.2020 07:35:00

Tuesday, February 25, Lotto Max Draw - The $70 million jackpot and 8 Maxmillions were won

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The $70 million up for grabs in last night's Lotto Max draw was won with a selection sold in Québec.

In addition, 8 $1 million prizes (Maxmillions) were won thanks to selections sold in Québec, Ontario, The Prairies and in Atlantic Provinces.

The next Lotto Max draw, to be held on Friday, February 28, will therefore offer a jackpot worth $19 million approximately.

