|
27.07.2022 17:00:00
Tuesday is "National Night Out"; Neighbors, Police Party With a Purpose
WYNNEWOOD, Pa., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens, law enforcement agencies, community groups and local officials in over 16,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide will join forces on August 2nd to mark the 39th Annual National Night Out (NNO) – a police-community partnership event sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW). Nationally, millions of people are expected to participate in NNO this year.
National Night Out 2022 corporate partners are AT&T/FirstNet, Starbucks, Ring, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Renewal by Andersen and Associa.Local coordinators are anxious to showcase their strong relationships with neighbors and first responders.
"Cities and towns are excited to get the NNO party started," said National Night Out creator, Matt Peskin, "Local coordinators are anxious to showcase their strong relationships with neighbors and first-responders. National Night Out is a celebration of neighborhoods who work year round to build safer, more caring communities."
National Night Out will feature thousands of block parties, cookouts, parades, potlucks, festivals, ice cream socials, neighborhood visits by first responders, flashlight walks and neighborhood meetings.
National Night Out is designed to:
For more information, visit natw.org.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuesday-is-national-night-out-neighbors-police-party-with-a-purpose-301593265.html
SOURCE National Association of Town Watch
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell-Aussagen und Bilanzsaison im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen grün -- ATX schließt deutlich tiefer -- DAX legt schlussendlich zu -- Börsen Asiens beenden Handelstag mehrheitlich freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Donnerstag ab, während sich der deutsche Leitindex aufwärts bewegt. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Kauflaune. An den Börsen in Fernost war mehrheitlich eine freundliche Tendenz beobachtet worden.