27.07.2022 17:00:00

Tuesday is "National Night Out"; Neighbors, Police Party With a Purpose

WYNNEWOOD, Pa., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens, law enforcement agencies, community groups and local officials in over 16,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide will join forces on August 2nd to mark the 39th Annual National Night Out (NNO) – a police-community partnership event sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW). Nationally, millions of people are expected to participate in NNO this year.

National Night Out 2022

National Night Out 2022 corporate partners are AT&T/FirstNet, Starbucks, Ring, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Renewal by Andersen and Associa.

Local coordinators are anxious to showcase their strong relationships with neighbors and first responders.

"Cities and towns are excited to get the NNO party started," said National Night Out creator, Matt Peskin, "Local coordinators are anxious to showcase their strong relationships with neighbors and first-responders. National Night Out is a celebration of neighborhoods who work year round to build safer, more caring communities."

National Night Out will feature thousands of block parties, cookouts, parades, potlucks, festivals, ice cream socials, neighborhood visits by first responders, flashlight walks and neighborhood meetings.

National Night Out is designed to:

  • Heighten crime prevention awareness;
  • Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime programs;
  • Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships;
  • Send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

    • For more information, visit natw.org.

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuesday-is-national-night-out-neighbors-police-party-with-a-purpose-301593265.html

    SOURCE National Association of Town Watch

