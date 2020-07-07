Tuffy's Pet Foods, Inc. Introduces Girl Scout-branded Dog Treats

PERHAM, Minn., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tuffy's Pet Foods, Inc. announced today it has entered a licensing agreement with Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) to produce Girl Scout-branded Soft & Chewy Dog Treats. The treats, available in 5 oz. and 12 oz. packages, will come in three flavors: chicken, bacon and lamb. They launched nationwide in June.

The new Girl Scout Soft & Chewy Dog Treats will provide four-legged family members delicious snacks made just for them. The Girl Scout-branded pet treats are officially licensed by GSUSA, a nonprofit. GSUSA's licensing program powers life-changing experiences for girls.

"Girl Scouts has long equipped girls with the tools they need to become ambitious leaders who create powerful change in their communities and the world, and many Girl Scouts take action to help animals through their projects," said Chase Rasmussen, vice-president of Tuffy's Pet Foods, Inc. "We know Girl Scout Soft & Chewy Dog Treats will be special to our dogs, who are such important parts of our families."

The treats will feature limited ingredient recipes with real meat as the #1 ingredient. They are gluten, soy, and corn-free, and are high in anti-oxidants.

The treats will be available at http://www.girlscoutpettreats.com and Amazon.com. In the coming months, these products can also be found in the pet section of your favorite local retailers.

About Tuffy's Pet Foods, Inc.

Tuffy's Pet Foods, Inc. specializes in the manufacturing of dry diets and semi-moist dog and cat treats. The company was founded by Darrell "Tuffy" Nelson in 1964 and is family-owned and operated to this day. Tuffy's is based out of Perham, MN and has a long history of investing in the health and well-being of pets throughout the world. The company's latest endeavor is the formation of a sister division, Tuffy's Treat Company, a state-of-the-art facility in Delano, MN that is dedicated solely to the making of high quality pet treats. Tuffy's is best known for producing its brand of NutriSource products and operates as a subsidiary of KLN Enterprises, Inc. Visit https://nutrisourcepetfoods.com/

About Girl Scout of the USA

We're 2.5 million strong—more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) TM to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon "Daisy" Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, we've honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We're the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit http://www.girlscouts.org.

