Tufin Announces Partner of the Year Award Winners

Tufin® (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, recently concluded the 2022 Partner Summits in EMEA, Americas, and APAC, where the company announced the winners of its annual Partner of the Year awards. These awards recognize Tufin’s top regional partners for their commitment, year-over-year growth, and support.

Americas

South Partner of the Year: Compuquip Cybersecurity

East Partner of the Year: Atlantic Data Security

West Partner of the Year: MidPoint Technology Group

Federal Partner of the Year: Norseman Defense Technologies

National Partner of the Year: World Wide Technology

APAC

Top Reseller: Insight Enterprises (Australia) HiPT Group JSC (Vietnam)

Best New Logo Win: Shenzhen Zero Day Technology Co., LTD (China) CTC Global Pte Ltd (Singapore) PT Wahana Ciptasinatria (WCS) (Indonesia)

Top Distributor: M.Tech Holdings Pte Ltd

Best New Partner: NTT Com DD Corporation (Japan)

Best Support Partner: M.Tech Products Taiwan

EMEA

Northern EMEA Top Reseller: Computacenter (UK) Ltd.

Northern EMEA Top Distributor: Exclusive Networks UK and Exclusive Networks Sweden

Northern EMEA Best New Partner: HighPoint Solutions Ltd

Northern EMEA Best New Logo Win: Softcat PLC

Southern EMEA Top Reseller: Kirey Srl

Southern EMEA Top Distributor: Comsec Distribution Ltd

Southern EMEA Best New Partners: Bynet Communication Ltd Sistemas Informáticos Abiertos, S.A.

Southern EMEA Best New Logo Win: Axians España

Southern EMEA Best Support Partner: VADCefiros, S.L.

Central EMEA Top Reseller: Computacenter AG & Co. oHG

Central EMEA Top Distributor: Clico Sp. z.o.o.

Central EMEA Best New Partner: eFellows Ltd

Central EMEA Best New Logo Win: NTT Germany AG & Co. KG.

Central EMEA Best Support Partners: Ensec AG AERAsec Network Services and Security GmbH

Western EMEA Top Reseller: Nomios

Western EMEA Top Distributor: 2SB Security Solutions 4 Business

Western EMEA Best New Partner: Orange Cyberdefense

"Our channel partners are an important extension of our internal sales team, delivering our best-in-class network security policy management solutions to large enterprises around the world,” said Raymond Brancato, Chief Revenue Officer, Tufin. "We congratulate all the winners of the Partner of the Year Awards, and we look forward to continuing our work together.”

For more information about Tufin’s Channel Partner Program, visit: https://www.tufin.com/partners/channel-partners

About Tufin

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility despite ever-changing business demands while reducing costs, ensuring compliance with regulations and internal policies, and maintaining a robust security posture. A single solution designed to meet the needs of both network and cloud security teams, the Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement accurate changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

Find out more at: www.tufin.com

Follow Tufin on Twitter: @TufinTech

Read more on Tufin’s blog: Suite Talk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005165/en/