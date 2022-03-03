Tufin Orchestration Suite Named 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Gold Award Winner for Security Automation

Tufin® (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced that the Tufin Orchestration Suite™ has been named a 2022 Gold Winner by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in the category of Security Automation - North America.

The Tufin Orchestration Suite is a centralized security management layer allowing organizations to define and implement a comprehensive security policy, and rapidly automate network changes while remaining compliant to that policy.

"Modern organizations are faced with a network landscape that’s made up of a combination of legacy technology, on-premise assets, and cloud and hybrid environments. Our solution helps give them the visibility and control they need to ensure a consistent security posture across all environments,” said Ruvi Kitov, CEO and co-founder of Tufin. "This award stands as recognition of our team’s continuous efforts to make the Tufin Orchestration Suite the best solution on the market.”

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards annually honor individuals, products and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The Tufin Orchestration Suite was recognized for its industry-leading end-to-end security policy change automation, as well as its ability to provide effective visibility and control of a company’s security posture across a hybrid or multi-cloud environment.

"We congratulate Tufin for its recognition as a Gold award winner in the Security Automation category of the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 500,000-member Information Security Community group on LinkedIn, which organizes the 7th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 900 entries in more than 250 award categories, the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today's urgent cybersecurity challenges.”

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

