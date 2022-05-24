Tufin to Host Sixth Annual Tufinnovate User Conference

Tufin®, a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced that its annual user conference, Tufinnovate, will be held virtually this year from June 1-3, 2022. This year’s event will focus on how the continual evolution of technology requires today’s network, cloud and security experts to establish consistent security policies across every point of access and connectivity.

This year’s event will feature a fireside chat between long-time technology investor, executive and entrepreneur Niloofar Razi Howe and Tufin co-founder and CEO Ruvi Kitov.

The two will discuss the ways that development teams often feel hindered by security teams, viewing them as a blocker that only slows down the agile development practices required of today’s large enterprises. At the same time, security teams still need to make quick decisions about who and what can access which applications. But development and security teams don’t need to be at odds with each other. In fact, when these two teams come together, true digital transformation happens. In this fireside chat, they will look at how to close the "Gap of Grief” that exists among security and development teams, and when done right, how this enables true digital transformation.

Tufinnovate Americas will take place on June 1-2 from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. EDT; Tufinnovate EMEA will take place on June 1-2 from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. BST (2:00 - 6:00 p.m. CET); and Tufinnovate APAC will take place on June 2-3 from 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. SGT.

The event will feature three tracks:

Security and Compliance, where attendees can learn best practices and enablement strategies for reducing their attack surface with always-on compliance across their entire hybrid network.

Network and Automation, featuring sessions that explore how to automate network changes, maintain security across hybrid and cloud environments, and unify network & cloud security teams.

Hybrid Cloud Management, which will help attendees discover new strategies for delivering end-to-end network security for cloud and on-premise data, assets and workloads.

Tufin speakers include co-founder and CEO Ruvi Kitov, co-founder and CTO Reuven Harrison and SVP of Products & Engineering Yoram Gronich; and the conference is sponsored by partners Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks and Zscaler.

