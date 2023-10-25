25.10.2023 19:25:03

TUI AG: Completion of Aircraft sale and leaseback transactions

Completion of Aircraft sale and leaseback transactions

Hanover, 25 October 2023. TUI Group confirms the signing of a sale and leaseback (“SLB”) agreement with SMBC Aviation Capital Limited for three new Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft for the aggregate sum of $147m (~€139m).

The SLB agreement with SMBC will finance three new Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft from TUI’s existing orderbook which are expected to be delivered during the course of FY 2024.

We expect the SLB agreement with SMBC, contracted on standard commercial terms, to create a total lifetime lease obligation of around €110m to commence upon delivery of the aircraft.  

 

Additionally, TUI Group confirms the signing of a sale and leaseback (“SLB”) agreement with IC Airlease One Limited for three new Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft for the aggregate sum of $147m (~€139m).

The SLB agreement with IC Airlease One Limited will finance three new Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft from TUI’s existing orderbook which are expected to be delivered during the course of FY 2024.

We expect the SLB agreement with IC Airlease One Limited, contracted on standard commercial terms, to create a total lifetime lease obligation of around €100m to commence upon delivery of the aircraft.

The transactions are in line with TUI’s overall fleet ownership and financing strategy and there are no changes to the Group’s fleet plan.

 

