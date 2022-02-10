|
10.02.2022 16:19:30
TUI AG: Director Declaration
|
TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG (the "Company") announces that it has been informed that Ms Carola Schwirn, member of the Company's Supervisory Board as an employee representative being nominated by the union ver.di, will resign from the Supervisory Board with effect as of 28 February 2022.
The Company will file a request for the appointment of the successor of Ms Carola Schwirn with the Local Court Hanover in due course.
This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11.
|ISIN:
|DE000TUAG000
|Category Code:
|RDN
|TIDM:
|TUI
|LEI Code:
|529900SL2WSPV293B552
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|142357
|EQS News ID:
|1279342
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
