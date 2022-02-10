10.02.2022 16:19:30

TUI AG: Director Declaration

TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Director Declaration

10-Feb-2022 / 16:19 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

TUI AG (the "Company") announces that it has been informed that Ms Carola Schwirn, member of the Company's Supervisory Board as an employee representative being nominated by the union ver.di, will resign from the Supervisory Board with effect as of 28 February 2022. 

The Company will file a request for the appointment of the successor of Ms Carola Schwirn with the Local Court Hanover in due course.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11.

 
ISIN: DE000TUAG000
Category Code: RDN
TIDM: TUI
LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 142357
EQS News ID: 1279342

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1279342&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TUImehr Nachrichten