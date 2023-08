TUI AG (TUI)

TUI AG: Director Declaration



22-Aug-2023 / 17:16 CET/CEST

TUI AG (the Company) announces that according to an announcement of Covestro AG, Mr Christian Baier, Member of the Companys Supervisory Board, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Covestro AG, Leverkusen, Germany, which is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, as from 1 October 2023. As of 30 September 2023 Mr Christian Baier departs from Metro AG, where he has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer.