09 June 2022

TUI AG

Directorate change

TUI AG (the "Company") announces that it has been informed on 08 June 2022 that Ms Helena Murano was appointed as a new member (shareholder representative) of the Companys Supervisory Board by the Local Court Hanover effective as of 31 May 2022. No further details remain to be disclosed under LR 9.6.13.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.11 and 9.6.13.