TUI AG

Directorate Change

TUI AG (the Company) announces that Mr Friedrich Joussen, Chief Executive Officer of the Companys Executive Board will resign from his office as a member of the Executive Board as of 30 September 2022.

Further details can be found in TUI Ad hoc Announcement: Changes to the Executive Board dated 24 June 2022.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.11.