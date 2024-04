TUI AG new in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

As of today, TUI AG (ISIN: DE000TUAG505) is listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency requirements in Europe. Previously, the shares were traded via the open market (quotation board) in Frankfurt.To mark the listing of TUI, an opening bell ceremony was held in the morning with representatives of the company on the trading floor in Frankfurt. Following the segment change, the shares can still be traded via the trading venues Xetra and Börse Frankfurt. Specialist on the trading venue Börse Frankfurt is Oddo BHF Bank.According to its own information TUI is a leading global tourism group headquartered in Germany. It offers integrated services from a single source for its 19 million customers and covers the entire tourism value chain under one roof. This includes over 400 hotels and 16 cruise ships. In the financial year 2023 the company created revenues of 20.7 billion euros.Media contact:Carola Dürer+49-69-2 11-1 47 39media-relations@deutsche-boerse.comCarsten Kipper+49-69-2 11-1 56 54media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Börse AG Zum vollständigen Artikel