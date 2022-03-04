TUI AG (TUI)

TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04-March-2022 / 23:23 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Severgroup Limited Liability Company

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Alexey A. Last name(s): Mordashov Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



a) Name

TUI AG

b) LEI

529900SL2WSPV293B552

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000TUAG000

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.817 EUR 188,739,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.817 EUR 188,739,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2022-02-28; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

