TUI AG (TUI)

TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11-Jul-2022 / 15:35 CET/CEST

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sybille Reiß 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Executive Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TUI AG b) LEI 529900SL2WSPV293B552 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Shares ISIN: DE000TUAG000 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.59 EUR 7547 shares d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregated volume: 11999.73 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-08 f) Place of the transaction Tradegate Exchange Berlin, TGAT

