20.12.2022 17:30:15

TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20-Dec-2022 / 17:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mathias Kiep

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Executive Board

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

TUI AG

b)

LEI

529900SL2WSPV293B552

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

Shares

 

 

ISIN: DE000TUAG000

b)

Nature of the transaction

 

 

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.591 EUR

1.5925 EUR

1.593 EUR

 

 4608 shares

  500 shares

 1142 shares

 

d)

Aggregated information

-         Aggregated volume

-         Price

Aggregated volume: 6250 shares, 9946.78 EUR

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-12-19

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Xetra Frankfurt

 

 
ISIN: DE000TUAG000
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: TUI
LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 210110
EQS News ID: 1518035

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1518035&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TUImehr Nachrichten