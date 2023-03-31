31.03.2023 12:56:42

TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

TUI AG (TUI)
31-March-2023 / 12:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sybille
Last name(s): Reiß

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TUI AG

b) LEI
529900SL2WSPV293B552 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000TUAG1E4

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 904 Subscription Rights, pursuant to the capital increase rights issue.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2023-03-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


