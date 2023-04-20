Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
20.04.2023 13:39:01

TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20-Apr-2023 / 13:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Dieter
Last name(s): Zetsche

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TUI AG

b) LEI
529900SL2WSPV293B552 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000TUAG505

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of ordinary registered shares by exercising Subscription Rights pursuant to the capital increase rights issue

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.55 EUR 47,730.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.55 EUR 47,730.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2023-04-19; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


