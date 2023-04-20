|
20.04.2023 13:41:12
TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
TUI AG (TUI)
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|DE000TUAG505
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|TUI
|LEI Code:
|529900SL2WSPV293B552
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|238456
|EQS News ID:
|1613085
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|TUI AG
|5,75
|-1,13%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSeitwärtsbewegung setzt sich fort: US-Börsen beenden den Handel ohne große Ausschläge -- ATX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag minimal im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt begann den Handel tiefer, kletterte gegen Nachmittag aber über die Nulllinie und schloss auch auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street erlebte zum Wochenausklang einen ruhigen Handelstag. Die Börsen in Fernost beendeten den Freitagshandel mit negativen Vorzeichen.