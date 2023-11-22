|
TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 06, 2023
Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/de-de/investoren/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 06, 2023
Address: https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/reports-and-presentations
|
