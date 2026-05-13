TUI AG Q2 Loss Narrows, Revenues Nearly Flat; Backs Recently Adjusted FY26 View

(RTTNews) - TUI AG (TUIFF.PK, TUI1.DE) a German leisure, travel, and tourism company, on Wednesday reported narrower net loss in its second quarter amid nearly flat revenues.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, as announced in April, the company now projects underlying EBIT to be in the range of 1.1 billion euros to 1.4 billion euros, with the ambition to build towards the prior year level.

The prior guidance was 7 percent to 10 percent growth in constant currency from last year's 1.413 billion euros.

The company then had suspended revenue guidance of 2 percent to 4 percent increase in constant currency from last year's 24.179 billion euros. The firm previously said the adjusted guidance reflected then trading conditions for the summer season and assumes no material escalation in geopolitical tensions and that fuel supplies could be maintained.

In the second quarter, Group loss attributable to shareholders was 282 million euros, narrower than last year's loss of 306 million euros.

Underlying loss per share was 0.64 euro, compared to loss of 0.69 euro a year ago.

EBIT loss was 206 million euros, compared to loss of 217 million euros last year. Underlying EBIT loss narrowed to 192.7 million euros from prior year's loss of 207 million euros.

The improvement reflected Markets + Airline transformation and strong cruise demand, despite one-off losses of 45 million euros especially due to the Iran war.

Revenue for the quarter edged down to 3.701 billion euros from 3.705 billion euros last year.

Group customer volumes rose 2 percent to 5.6 million in the quarter, driven by Holiday Experiences.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.