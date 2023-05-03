03.05.2023 15:17:06

TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03-May-2023 / 15:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: TUI AG
Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
Postal code: 30625
City: Hannover
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
UBS AG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
25 Apr 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.73 % 1.42 % 6.15 % 507431033
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000TUAG505 0 23995083 0 % 4.73 %
Total 23995083 4.73 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall lent shares At any time 3493013 0.69 %
Right of use over shares At any time 2138897 0.42 %
    Total 5631910 1.11 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Exchangable bonds (DE000A3E5KG2) 16/04/2028 27/05/2021 -30/03/2028 Physical 491176 0.1 %
Swaps on Baskets 11/08/2023-15/04/2026 Cash 100751 0.02 %
Rights of use over Exchangeable Bonds At any time Physical 11848 0 %
Short Put Option 15/12/2023-18/12/2026 Physical 991595 0.2 %
      Total 1595370 0.31 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4.15 % % %
UBS Switzerland AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4.15 % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4.15 % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4.15 % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Life Ltd % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4.15 % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4.15 % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A. % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG 4.15 % % %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Securities LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
28 Apr 2023


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: DE000TUAG505
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: TUI
LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 241189
