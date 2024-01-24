|
24.01.2024 12:31:12
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
TUI AG (TUI)
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|DE000TUAG505
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|TUI
|LEI Code:
|529900SL2WSPV293B552
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|299495
|EQS News ID:
|1822187
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TUI AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu TUI AGmehr Analysen
|10.01.24
|TUI Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|03.01.24
|TUI Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|11.12.23
|TUI Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.12.23
|TUI Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.12.23
|TUI Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.01.24
|TUI Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|03.01.24
|TUI Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|11.12.23
|TUI Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.12.23
|TUI Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.12.23
|TUI Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.12.23
|TUI Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.09.23
|TUI Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.08.23
|TUI Underweight
|Barclays Capi