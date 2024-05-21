TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
21-May-2024 / 16:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|TUI AG
|Street:
|Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23
|Postal code:
|30625
|City:
|Hannover
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900SL2WSPV293B552
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG Delta adjusted on Warrant Cash Settlement
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.92 %
|4.20 %
|5.12 %
|507431033
|Previous notification
|0 %
|0 %
|0 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000TUAG505
|4695400
|0
|0.92 %
|0.00 %
|Total
|4695400
|0.92 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right to recall lent securities
|N/A
|N/A
|1177018
|0.23 %
|Convertible bonds
|30.08.2028
|30.08.2028
|2122179
|0.42 %
|Certificates
|28.06.2024- 26.09.2025
|28.06.2024- 26.09.2025
|2925944
|0.58 %
|Listed Call Options
|21.06.2024
|Until 21.06.2024
|12500
|0.0025 %
|
|
|Total
|6237641
|1.23 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|OTC Call Options on Basket
|03.01.2033
|Until 03.01.2033
|Cash
|1822360
|0.36 %
|Contracts For Difference
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|71354
|0.01 %
|OTC Call Options
|21.06.2024-03.01.2033
|Until 21.06.2024-03.01.2033
|Cash
|6229947
|1.23 %
|OTC Call Options
|21.06.2024 - 20.12.2024
|Until 21.06.2024 - 20.12.2024
|Cash
|3289
|0.0006 %
|OTC Put Options
|21.06.2024 - 03.01.2033
|Until 21.06.2024 - 03.01.2033
|Cash
|570277
|0.11 %
|CLP Put Options
|28.06.2024 - 27.09.2024
|Until 28.06.2024 - 27.09.2024
|Cash
|28399
|0.01 %
|Listed Call Warrants
|21.06.2024- 03.01.2033
|Until 21.06.2024-03.01.2033
|Cash
|3928138
|0.78 %
|Listed Call Warrants on Basket
|03.01.2033
|Until 03.01.2033
|Cash
|845747
|0.17 %
|Listed Put Warrants
|21.06.2024-03.01.2033
|Until 21.06.2024-03.01.2033
|Cash
|373714
|0.07 %
|Listed Put Options
|21.06.2024- 20.12.2024
|Until 21.06.2024- 20.12.2024
|Physical
|1191400
|0.23 %
|
|
|
|Total
|15064625
|2.97 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|-SOCIETE GENERALE SA
| %
| %
| %
|-SOCIETE GENERALE EFFEKTEN GmbH
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|
|
|ISIN:
|DE000TUAG505
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|TUI
|LEI Code:
|529900SL2WSPV293B552
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|322946
|EQS News ID:
|1908005
|
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service