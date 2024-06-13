TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
TUI AG (TUI)
13-Jun-2024 / 09:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|TUI AG
|Street:
|Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23
|Postal code:
|30625
|City:
|Hannover
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900SL2WSPV293B552
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|4.43 %
|0.87 %
|5.3 %
|507431033
|Previous notification
|3.93 %
|0.83 %
|4.76 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000TUAG505
|0
|22484062
|0 %
|4.43 %
|Total
|22484062
|4.43 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right to Recall of Lent shares
|
|At any time
|651682
|0.13 %
|Right of use over shares
|
|At any time
|1008109
|0.2 %
|
|
|Total
|1659791
|0.33 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Short Put Option
|18/12/2026
|
|Physical
|772998
|0.15 %
|Right of use over Convertible bonds
|
|
|Cash
|82945
|0.02 %
|Convertible Bonds (DE000A3E5KG2)
|16/04/2028
|27/05/2021-30/03/2028
|Physical
|292456
|0.06 %
|Swaps on Baskets
|13/06/2024-20/06/2024
|
|Cash
|1126097
|0.22 %
|Long Call Option
|18/12/2026
|
|Physical
|395198
|0.08 %
|Right of use over Convertible bonds
|
|
|Physical
|73335
|0.01 %
|
|
|
|Total
|2743029
|0.54 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|4.03 %
| %
| %
|UBS Switzerland AG
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|4.03 %
| %
| %
|UBS Europe SE
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|4.03 %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|4.03 %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|4.03 %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Life Limited
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|4.03 %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|4.03 %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|4.03 %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Holding LLC
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Securities LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|4.03 %
| %
| %
|Credit Suisse International
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
|4.03 %
| %
| %
|Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
|
|
|ISIN:
|DE000TUAG505
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|TUI
|LEI Code:
|529900SL2WSPV293B552
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|327835
|EQS News ID:
|1924525
|
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service