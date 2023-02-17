TUI AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TUI AG (TUI)

17-Feb-2023

1. Details of issuer TUI AG

Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4

30625 Hannover

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 16 Feb 2023

3. New total number of voting rights: 178.520.585



