TUI AG (TUI)

TUI AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



19-Apr-2023 / 18:34 CET/CEST

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer TUI AG

Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4

30625 Hannover

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 19 Apr 2023

3. New total number of voting rights: 507.431.033



