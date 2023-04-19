TUI AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
19.04.2023 18:34:11

TUI AG (TUI)
19-Apr-2023 / 18:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
30625 Hannover
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 19 Apr 2023

3. New total number of voting rights:
507.431.033


ISIN: DE000TUAG505
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: TUI
LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 238134
EQS News ID: 1612159

 
