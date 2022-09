TUI AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Article 5(1) lit. b), (3) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2(2)(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 as well as under UK Listing Rule 12.4.6



Hanover, 28 September 2022

TUI AG has purchased own shares in the course of the share buyback program announced under Art. 2(1) Delegated Regulation (EU) of the Commission No 2016/1052 on 28 September 2022. The purchase of shares was performed via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading) by a credit institution retained by TUI AG.

A total amount of 398,901 shares was purchased on 28 September 2022. The volume-weighted average price of all shares purchased in the course of the announced share buyback program excluding transaction costs was EUR 1.4306. The highest price paid was EUR 1.4775; the lowest price paid was EUR 1.3925 (in each case not including any transaction costs).

TUI AGs share buyback program has now been completed. TUI AG thus holds 398,901 shares as treasury shares. The total number of TUI AG shares in issue less the total number of treasury shares is 1,784,806,952. The treasury shares will now be transferred to employees of TUI Group participating in the employee share participation program oneShare.

The detailed breakdown of individual purchases (as required by Art. 5(1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2(2), (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 and LR 12.4.6) is set out in the attached Annex.

Further information, as required by Art. 5(1) lit. b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2(2), (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 and UK Listing Rule 12.4.6, is available on TUI AGs website at https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/share/employee-share-participation-programme.



