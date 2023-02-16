|
16.02.2023 19:15:46
TUI AG: Results of Annual General Meeting, Capital Reduction and Share Consolidation
|
TUI AG (TUI)
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN
16 February 2023
TUI AG
Results of Annual General Meeting, Capital Reduction and Share Consolidation
Following the Annual General Meeting of TUI AG (the Company) held on 14 February 2023, the Company announces that the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting seeking approval by its shareholders of, among other matters, (i) the reduction of its share capital by means of the redemption of three shares by the Company, (ii) the reduction of its share capital by a consolidation of shares in the ratio of ten to one and (iii) the associated amendments to the Companys articles of association were duly passed.
Prior to the capital reduction and the share consolidation becoming effective, the Companys issued share capital was EUR 1,785,205,853, divided into 1,785,205,853 shares of no-par value each. As at 3:29 p.m. (UK time) on 16 February 2023 (the effective time of the capital reduction and the share consolidation) the Companys issued share capital is EUR 178,520,585, divided into 178,520,585 no-par value shares (the New Ordinary Shares).
Applications have been made to the FCA to amend the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange to amend the trading line in respect of the New Ordinary Shares. It is expected that the New Ordinary Shares will commence trading on the London Stock Exchange at 8:00 a.m. (UK time) on 24 February 2023. The New Ordinary Shares will have the ISIN DE000TUAG505.
The expected timetable in relation to the capital reduction and share consolidation is set out below.
*Due to the custodial chain from Germany to the UK, holders of depositary holders may not receive their depositary interests until the afternoon.
|ISIN:
|DE000TUAG000
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|TUI
|LEI Code:
|529900SL2WSPV293B552
|OAM Categories:
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|223837
|EQS News ID:
|1562159
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
