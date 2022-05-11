TUI Group Posts Narrower Loss In Q2

(RTTNews) - TUI Group (TUIFF.PK) posted a negative underlying EBIT of 329.9 million euros in its second quarter compared to a negative underlying EBIT of 633.0 million euros, last year. Group loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to 335.7 million euros from a loss of 694.7 million euros.

Revenue increased to 2.13 billion euros from 248.1 million euros, last year. At 1.9 million, the number of customers travelling with TUI increased almost tenfold year-on-year.

TUI expects to become profitable again in the current fiscal year with a significantly positive underlying EBIT.

In the past six weeks, new bookings were above the comparable level for summer 2019. Group-wide, booked volumes are currently at 84 percent of summer 2019, the Group stated. TUI confirmed its expectation to almost reach the booking level of summer 2019 in summer 2022.

TUI CEO Fritz Joussen said: "The high demand for travel and the very good business performance confirm our forecasts. 2022 will be a good financial year. Capacity almost reaches pre-Corona level of 2019."