Tui passengers tell of wrecked holidays as travel firm cancels 180 more flights

Staff shortages blamed after travel firm axes six flights a day for June at Manchester airportTui has announced more than 180 flight cancellations from Manchester airport until the end of next month as its customers caught up in the half-term travel chaos told of how their holiday plans had been ruined.The travel company said it was axing six flights a day at the hub from 31 May until 30 June, adding to the chaos facing passengers at airports across the UK this week as they battle lengthy queues and cancelled takeoffs. Continue reading...