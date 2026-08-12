TUI Q3 Profit, Underlying EBIT Drop On Weak Volume; Confirms FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - TUI AG (TUIFF.PK, TUI1.DE) a German leisure travel, and tourism company, on Wednesday reported lower profit and revenues for its third quarter with weak volume, mainly reflecting heightened geopolitical uncertainty, which influenced customer booking behaviour. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2026 underlying EBIT guidance.

In the third quarter, Group result attributable to shareholders declined to 82 million euros from last year's 183 million euros.

The company said the third-quarter results included a 20 million euros one-off impact from the Iran war.

Loss before tax was 153 million euros, down from 270 million euros a year ago.

EBIT declined to 219 million euros from 335 million euros last year. Underlying EBIT was 234 million euros, lower than prior year's 321 million euros.

Revenue for the quarter dropped to 5.822 billion euros from 6.200 billion euros in the prior year.

Group customer volumes reached 9.9 million, down 3 percent, impacted by customer uncertainty in Markets + Airline due to the Iran war.

Regarding the current trading, the company noted that booking momentum over the last four weeks has been encouraging, with booked revenue 7 percent ahead of the prior year.

Sales for Winter 2026/27 are at an early stage, with limited visibility as customers remain focused on Summer holidays and continue to book closer to departure.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to projects underlying EBIT to be in the range of 1.1 billion euros to 1.4 billion euros, compared to last year's 1.413 billion euros.

The company's previous revenue guidance of 2 percent to 4 percent increase in constant currency remains suspended.

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