TUI Selects 3 Embraer E196-E2 Aircraft To Belgium Fleet

(RTTNews) - German leisure, travel, and tourism company TUI Group (TUIFF.PK) Thursday announced the selection of Embraer's E195-E2 aircraft to join the TUI fly Belgium fleet.

TUI will get three E195-E2, powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines, from AerCap on a long-term lease. The aircraft will be delivered in 136 seats, single class configuration, in the first half of 2023.

The E195-E2 will be operated on short and medium-haul routes, mostly out of Antwerp. TUI expects that the addition of aircraft will help them expand into new holiday destinations from Northern Belgium.