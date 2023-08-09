TUI Turns To Profit In Q3 On Strong Demand; Confirms FY23 Earnings View

(RTTNews) - TUI AG (TUIFF.PK), a leisure, travel and tourism company, Wednesday reported that its third-quarter Group profit attributable to shareholders was 22.6 million euros, compared to last year's loss of 356.7 million euros.

The company said its third quarter was closed profitably for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Underlying EBIT was 169 million euros, compared to previous year's loss of 27 million euros.

Revenue grew 19 percent to 5.29 billion euros from last year's 4.43 billion euros.

In the third quarter, TUI recorded high demand for holidays and good operating business with 5.5 million guests, up from 5.1 million guests last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect a significant year-on-year increase in underlying EBIT with continued strong bookings.

CEO Sebastian Ebel said, "Summer 23 is going very well, demand for holidays remains high. It will be a good full year for TUI with a significant year-on-year improvement in earnings. We are driving the transformation forward and investing in additional revenue and earnings areas to continue to grow profitably in the future."

