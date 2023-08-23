Tulikivi Corporation: Notification in accordance with chapter 9, section 10, of the Securities Markets Act

Tulikivi Corporation Stock exchange release 23 August 2023 at 13.00 EET





On 22 August 2023, Tulikivi Corporation received a flagging announcement pursuant to chapter 9, section 5, of the Securities Markets Act from the Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company, according to which the holding of the Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company of shares in Tulikivi Corporation has fallen below the threshold of 5 per cent.

As a result of transactions made on 22 August 2023, the holding of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company decreased to 2,990,000 shares, i.e. 4.99 per cent of the shares of Tulikivi Corporation and 2.32 per cent of the voting rights conferred by the shares of Tulikivi Corporation. According to the previous flagging announcement on 21 October 2013, the holding of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company was 4,545,454 shares, i.e. 7.59 per cent of the shares of Tulikivi Corporation and 3.52 per cent of the voting rights conferred by the shares of Tulikivi Corporation.

Tulikivi Corporation

Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, +358 (0)207 636 555

Distribution: Nasdaq OMX Helsinki, key media

www.tulikivi.com



