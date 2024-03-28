|
28.03.2024 12:00:00
Tulikivi Corporation’s annual report for 2023 has been published
TULIKIVI CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 MARCH 2024 AT 13:00
The Tulikivi Corporation annual report for 2023 includes the company's financial statements for 2023 and the auditors' report, the Board of Directors' report, the corporate governance statement and the remuneration report. Tulikivi Corporation has published its financial statements in the XHTML format compliant with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In accordance with the ESEF requirements, the main statements in the consolidated financial statements and the notes have been tagged with XBRL. The auditor has submitted a certification report on the ESEF financial statements. The financial statements are appended to this bulletin in the XHTML format and the annual report as a PDF file. The files are also available on the company's website at www.tulikivi.com.
TULIKIVI CORPORATION
Board of Directors
Further information: Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, tel. +358 (0)207 636 555
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.tulikivi.com
Attachments
Attachments
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tulikivi OyShs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Tulikivi OyShs -A-mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tulikivi OyShs -A-
|0,39
|-1,52%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.