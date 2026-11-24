(RTTNews) - Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L, TQW.IR) has reached an agreement with the Government of Ghana for the settlement of the award issued by the International Chamber of Commerce on 29 September 2026 related to proceeds received by Tullow under its corporate Business Interruption insurance policy and also the ongoing ICC arbitration relating to the disallowance of loan interest. The terms include: $112 million upfront cash payment; approximately $91 million payable by way of assignment to the Government of Ghana of certain receivables due to Tullow and deduction of Business Interruption insurance premium not historically utilised; $40 million cash payable in 2027; $44.5 million cash payable in 2028; and revenues related to approximately 100 BCF of Jubilee gas to be assigned to the Government of Ghana starting from 2029.

Tullow revised its full year 2026 free cash flow guidance to $160-210 million, from prior guidance of $170-250 million at $70-100/bbl for the rest of the year. Also, Tullow's Business Plan NPV12 at $70/bbl as of 1 January 2027 is revised to $1.8 billion.

At prior close on LSE, Tullow Oil shares were trading at 8.13 pence.