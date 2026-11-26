(RTTNews) - Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L, TQW.IR), an independent energy company focused on oil and gas production in Ghana, said Thursday it expects full-year 2026 production to exceed the upper end of its guidance range, following stronger-than-expected output from its Jubilee and TEN fields. However, the company lowered its free cash flow forecast, reflecting an upfront payment under its Ghana tax settlement agreement.

Group working interest production averaged approximately 45,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the 10 months through October, including 7,500 boepd of gas. Tullow had previously forecast full-year production of 34,000 to 42,000 boepd.

Jubilee oil production averaged approximately 75,000 barrels per day, or 29,300 barrels per day net to Tullow, while TEN production averaged around 15,000 barrels per day, or 8,000 barrels per day net. Both fields performed above expectations.

Tullow's 2026 free cash flow guidance is now $160 million to $210 million, compared with the previous range of $170 million to $250 million, assuming oil prices of $70 to $100 per barrel for the remainder of the year. The revised outlook includes a $112 million upfront payment under the Ghana tax settlement, partly offset by stronger production and two October cargoes sold at prices above $100 per barrel.